'Rishi Dishes' filling tills and bellies at Shrewsbury restaurants

More than 10 million meals were ordered under the government's Eat Out to Help Out initiative in the UK in its first week, and cafe owners and restaurateurs in Shropshire have reported a successful first week since it was brought in.

Altogether, a maximum of £105.4m could have been claimed in the first week of the scheme, with the government having budgeted £500m for it.

Under the scheme announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, people can get a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in participating establishments, up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31. It can be used as many times as you like and can be used by all diners in a group.

Cafe owner Gwen Burgess, who runs Darwin's Sandwich Evolution in Shoplatch, has done a roaring trade over the last week and is making the most of the offer to tantalise her tastebuds at other establishments.

She said: "We've used it as an opportunity to change our menu and to try out new things. That's made it interesting. It's giving people a lot more of a chance to get more for their money.

"The weather's been really nice and that helps. So many places have been reporting that they are fully booked. If people are coming into town to eat, hopefully that will have a knock on effect with people going into the shops and spending money. It's a really good scheme and it seems people have really taken it up.

"I've been going out to eat Monday through to Wednesday. It's nice to have a few nights off from cooking. Last Tuesday we went out to eat at The Old Bell in Abbey Foregate. It was lovely, and almost cheaper than cooking at home."

There was concern among some eatery proprietors that the Monday to Wednesday offer could have a detrimental impact to trading over the weekend, but things seem to be going well so far.

Gwen, who becomes mayor of Shrewsbury in November, added: "Thankfully it hasn't affected the weekend trade either.

'Fortunate'

"We're in the bus stop so people have been enjoying sitting outside. It could be a bit more difficult when the weather changes. I think the more people go out, the more they will be able to see the measures in place for the restrictions and that venues are doing things properly."

Patricia Adaggio, who runs La Dolce Vita with husband Luigi, believes people have had enough of staying in after lockdown, and that many are making the most of the deal.

"We've been fully booked, but that's been the case since we reopened," she said.

"We've been really busy. We reopened on July 4, so as early as we could. We are a small restaurant and we can't get as many people in as usual due to social distancing, but we do feel extremely fortunate with how busy we've been.

"I think people are so fed up of staying in and want to go out and experience something different.

"There have been a lot of people in this area of town. If you think about it, it's £20 for a couple. That's a bottle of wine."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Britons are eating out to help out in big numbers. And they aren't just getting a great deal - they're supporting the almost two million people employed in this sector. These amazing figures show that our plan for jobs is delivering."