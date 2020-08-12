Man taken to hospital after getting trapped between skips in Shrewsbury

The incident happened at Atcham Business Park at around 8.30am. The man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.

The ambulance service and a fire crew were in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 8.30am this morning to reports of a man being caught between two skips at a property on the Atcham Business Park in Shrewsbury.

"An ambulance and the crew of the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford who were in a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

"The man was assessed and treated at the scene before being by ambulance taken to the trauma unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with non life-threatening injuries."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 8.39am, we received a call reporting an incident classified as urgent in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance including the rescue tender was mobilised from Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Firefighters were not needed when they arrived.