First housing development by council-owned company set to be approved

Proposals for 33 homes on the site of the former Crowmoor House care home in Frith Close, Shrewsbury, will be decided by the authority’s northern planning committee on Tuesday, and have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

It is the first of up to 50 planned housing schemes to be put forward by Cornovii Developments Ltd, which launched last year with a £14 million loan from the council.

The development will consist predominantly of two- and three-bedroom houses, along with six four-beds. There will also be two bungalows.

Shrewsbury Town Council has objected to the plans over concerns around the removal of trees.

Two neighbours have also objected, saying the number of proposed homes is too many for the site and could lead to traffic problems and overlooking.

If planning permission is granted, it is hoped work will start on site later this year and the first homes will be available from spring 2021, with work to be completed a year later.

Cornovii will be required to make a contribution towards improvements at Upton Lane Recreation Ground and to increase secondary school capacity in the locality.

A report to the committee by planning officer Jane Raymond says: “Residential development of this site is acceptable in principle being located in a sustainable location within the urban development boundary for Shrewsbury, and would make efficient and effective use of a brownfield site.

“It is considered that the layout, scale, design and appearance of the development is acceptable and would have no adverse impact on the character and appearance of the locality or the wider area and would have no significant adverse impact on residential amenity.”

It recommends the committee grants planning permission subject to conditions.

The meeting will be conducted over Microsoft Teams at 2pm on Tuesday and members of the public can listen in using a link on the council’s website.

Cornovii Developments has also submitted plans to build 40 homes on the site of a former school site in Ifton Heath, St Martin’s, and a third scheme for 24 homes is being drawn up for a site at Ellesmere Wharf.

It is hoped all three developments will be completed by summer 2022.