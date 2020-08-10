Virtual drop-in for young people

The council and its partner organisations are hosting two virtual drop ins via Zoom, on August 15 and 22 between 1-2pm.

AuguExperts from Shropshire Council, Shropshire Mind, BEAM, Shropshire Public Health Nursing Service and the Midlands NHS Partnership Foundation Trust will be on hand to offer support and advice.Evidence has shown the huge impact that coronavirus and lockdown measures have had on young people in the UK. A recent study carried out by the charity Young Minds involving over 2,000 young people showed that 80 per cent of young people said the coronavirus pandemic had made their mental health worse and 87 per cent said they had felt lonely or isolated during the lockdown period, even though 71 per cent had been able to stay in touch with friends.

Among more than 1,000 respondents who were accessing mental health support in the three months leading up the crisis, 31 per cent said they were no longer able to access support but still needed it.

Of those who took part 11 per cent said that their mental health had improved during the crisis.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services said: “We recognise that the past few months have affected thousands of children and young people across the county. The disruption caused by the premature end to the academic year has contributed to further anxiety, especially for those who are waiting for their A-Levels and GCSE results.

“In Shropshire there is help available, in terms of mental health support, Early Help advice, Family Information Service and Post-16 guidance.

“We want to reassure both young people and parents that you are not alone – help is available. These online drop-in sessions will provide young people with a safe and confidential space where they can chat openly about how they are feeling.”

The Zoom sessions can be accessed via: Meeting number: 852 8195 7344; Password: 726382.