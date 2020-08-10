Shrewsbury Castle provides safe space for visitors

Public toilets and cleaning patrols are being provided by Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce to make the castle a safe and welcoming place for people to relax whilst visiting the town centre.

Plans are also being developed for nearby bars and restaurants to use the space as an outdoor dining area later in the summer.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the castle was a useful space that needed to be celebrated.

“With the current restrictions in place due to Covid-19, we are working hard to maximise the use of all outdoor space in the town centre,” she said.

“The castle grounds are a spacious and beautiful part of the town, which lend themselves perfectly to being enjoyed as a picnic and relaxation spot.

“Free toilets in the grounds are provided by ZeroWaste with a full time cleaner for the use of those enjoying the castle grounds."

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Shrewsbury Castle is one of the towns’ most iconic spots and we’re really pleased to be working with the Shrewsbury BID to open it up to a wider audience and to support fantastic businesses that help the town thrive in the process.”