Shrewsbury Rotary clubs launch search for new members

The 100-year-old war veteran’s achievement inspired Rotary to award him their highest honour – a Paul Harris Fellowship, in recognition of the founder of the organisation.

The honour recognises those who have made substantial contributions to society, humanitarian efforts and charitable works.

In Shrewsbury alone, there are no fewer than 41 Rotarians who have been awarded Paul Harris Fellowships for meeting the ideal of service in the community and today Rotary is looking for more of these people willing to give their time to helping in the community.

The latest member of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to receive a fellowship was Gareth Watkins.

Gareth has been a member of the club for more than a decade and its secretary.

Rotary clubs in Shrewsbury are all looking for more members to help others less fortunate and, at the same time, make a real difference to people’s lives.

The organisation is at the heart of fundraising for local charities, with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club having raised approximately a quarter of a million pounds in the last 12 years.

Captain Tom Moore

Regular events include the ever-popular Santa sleigh, Tree of Light carol service, afternoon tea for elderly townsfolk and sponsorship of young candidates to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award, a programme of physical and intellectual activities.

Sponsorship also includes Minsterley Eisteddfod and in the past Shrewsbury Severn Rotary has also donated to the Rea Valley Group of the Riding for the Disabled Association, as well as designing and building a memorial garden at Shawbury Village Church.

The biggest – and most successful – local fundraiser to date has been a talk on the Thailand cave rescue, which happened in Shrewsbury last November.

And a further major fundraiser is planned for this September, when the Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will be giving a presentation at Theatre Severn.

Recipients of local Rotary fundraising have recently included foods banks, flood stricken businesses and a primary school – all supported at a time of real need.

There are three Rotary clubs in Shrewsbury – Shrewsbury Severn, Shrewsbury Darwin and Shrewsbury.

For more information and anyone interested in joining can contact Mr Watkins on 01743 359636.