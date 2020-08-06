Virtual tour of Flaxmill for artists

The on-line cafe meeting from 5-7pm, will be hosted by Flaxmill Maltings.

Andy McKeown, local light and sound artist, animator and programmer, will be giving a talk about his work and 56-year love affair with ‘noise’. Participants will have the opportunity to learn some of Andy’s techniques, explore differences and possibilities between studio and field recordings, growing and making your own microphones, and having a go at making their own sound recording.

Dea Paradisos, a local visual artist, will be delivering a workshop called Get Arty With Artefacts.

Participants will be assigned an image of an artefact to work from during a short screen break. This could be anything from a 200-year-old bobbin of linen thread, to a large wheeled ‘Boby’ barrow, used to move barley and malt around the site.

There will also be an opportunity to catch up on the recent building works which have been happening at the Flaxmill, through a virtual guided tour of the site.

Alexa Pugh, Shropshire Council’s arts development officer, said: “This is a great opportunity to hear about the programme of activity being planned at the Flaxmill; learn some new skills, produce your own piece of artwork during the session, and chat with other artists and people interested in the arts.”

To book a place at the event, please contact Alexa Pugh, email: alexa.pugh@shropshire.gov.uk.