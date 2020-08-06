Cash injections for major Shropshire projects welcomed

Both Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for housing, Councillor David Wright, and Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, have hailed the injection of cash.

The ‘Getting Building Funding’ will see £5m go towards the redevelopment of the Pride Hill Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury, and more than £2m allocated for a project that could see up to 100 homes built in Wellington on the former New College site. Councillor Charmley said the council’s team were now working on the next stages of the Pride Hill plans.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this funding by the government.

"Recent events have put immense pressure on our town centres, so this grant is a much-welcomed boost to our economic recovery for Shrewsbury and will support the wider Shropshire economy too.

"When we purchased the Pride Hill, Darwin and Riverside Centres, the goal was to deliver a vibrant, sustainable, and commercially successful town centre. This funding will truly help deliver our vision.”

Councillor Wright said they were also delighted to receive the funding.

He said: “Having worked hard to submit the bid against very short timescales we welcome this funding which will help us deliver the next phase of the redevelopment of the former New College site.

“We are working on a detailed scheme for the site which we will publish in due course.”