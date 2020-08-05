Advertising
Travellers set up camp at Shrewsbury Battlefield site
Travellers set up camp at one of Shrewsbury's most historic spots.
Caravans, a motorhome and a Ford Transit van were seen in the car park at Battlefield Heritage Site in Shrewsbury on Wednsday morning.
It is not known why they chose the spot or how long they intend to remain there.
Shropshire Council has been asked for a comment.
Most Read
Shrewsbury and Wellington share £7 million boost for major projects - including Pride Hill centre revamp
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.