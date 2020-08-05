Menu

Travellers set up camp at Shrewsbury Battlefield site

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Travellers set up camp at one of Shrewsbury's most historic spots.

Travellers were seen at Battlefield Heritage Site in Shrewsbury

Caravans, a motorhome and a Ford Transit van were seen in the car park at Battlefield Heritage Site in Shrewsbury on Wednsday morning.

It is not known why they chose the spot or how long they intend to remain there.

Shropshire Council has been asked for a comment.

