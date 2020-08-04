Advertising
Tent fire spreads to trees in Shrewsbury town centre
A fire which began in a tent spread to woodland in the heart of Shrewsbury.
An emergency was reported to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at about 8pm last night. The fire began in a tent that had been set up in a wooded area near the Frankwell car park.
It spread to some trees nearby. Two crews were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury's station.
They used knapsack sprayers as well as buckets of water to extinguish the fire.
