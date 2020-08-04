'I do I feel terrified': Charity sky-dive back on for Shrewsbury mayor Phil

Councillor Phil Gillam is raising money for The Samaritans during his term of office.

The skydive should have been held in April but the lockdown saw it suspended.

Now it has been resheduled for next month.

"Like pretty much everything else, all parachute-related activity was, pardon the pun, suspended when the pandemic and the restrictions on movement curtailed everything from March onwards," said Councillor Gillam.

"But we're up and running again and I'm going to be doing this in September to raise funds for The Samaritans of Shrewsbury.

"I try not to think about it because if I do I feel terrified," he added.

"It’s not that I’m an adventurer or thrill-seeker – I’m not. But I thought a sky dive would be a fantastic experience and something that would capture the imagination of friends and supporters who would like to help fund the Samaritans.”

“The Samaritans of Shrewsbury is a wonderful organisation. When I began to discover what the Samaritans do, it was a real eye-opener for me. These fantastically dedicated volunteers help people from all age groups, from all backgrounds, from all walks of life.

“They provide a listening ear and a helping hand to those who are struggling with life, those who are distraught or depressed or anxious about what’s going on around them. Having someone to talk to can make all the difference. "

Last year the Mayor held a highly successful Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend to boost his fundraising.

To sponsor the mayor visit gofundme.com/f/sky-dive-for-samaritans