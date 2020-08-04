Menu

Bargain Hunt filming in Shrewsbury this weekend

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Valuable antiques and quirky trinkets will be on display as popular daytime TV show Bargain Hunt films in Shropshire this weekend.

Natasha Raskin-Sharp

The BBC1 show will be recording at Shrewsbury Flea Market, at the West Mid Showground, on Saturday and Sunday.

The show, which was made famous by David Dickinson and his famous catchphrases such as "cheap as chips" and "a real Bobby Dazzler", has been a regular daytime staple for two decades. It was also presented by Tim Wonnacott for 13 years before it was changed so that various experts, including Shrewsbury's Christina Trevanion, took it in turns to host.

Organisers JOS Events said: "One week to go! Bargain Hunt are filming at Shrewsbury Flea on the 8th & 9th August. The presenter will be Natasha Raskin Sharp, with the experts to be revealed on the day.

"All Covid-19 guidelines are in place to keep everyone safe. Contactless payment available on the gate, bar and cafe. Please share and lets put Shrewsbury Flea on the map."

