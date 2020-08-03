Winners feeling grand after scooping £1,000 on postcode lottery

Shrewsbury residents in Ryton Close, Meole Brace and Gough Court, Myddle, were celebrating after winning cash on the People's Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

There were two winners in each street.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What great news to get over the weekend. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Depaul which has received over £10.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Depaul is a nationwide charity for youth homelessness, it works to tackle the immediate and long-term effects of homelessness and provide safe and stable futures for young people.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding from tomorrow.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk