Traffic-free high street has been 'lifesaver', says cafe boss

The town is recovering following the easing of lockdown restriction, and footfall figures have been promising. Part of the new measures have involved shutting off the High Street to traffic to allow people to walk and browse the shops more easily while socially distancing. It has meant cafes and restaurants have been able to put seating outside, allowing them to serve more customers and for diners to enjoy the sights and sounds of the town.

Jess Shiels, owner of Peaberry Cafe Bar in Milk Street, said: “The footfall has been amazing and customers say they love the Mediterranean feel of having tables out in the road so they can sit and enjoy the atmosphere without any traffic going past.

“Being able to use the outside space has been lifesaving for us, and everyone says they would love it to stay traffic-free like this all of the time.

“Everyone is working together to make the best of the situation, with our neighbouring businesses like Wombourne Windows and The Wheatsheaf happy to share the space - it’s been brilliant.”

Samantha Pritchard, owner of It’s Feet First in Wyle Cop, said there was a good atmosphere in the town centre.

She added: “We have been busy since reopening and people have been happy to support their local independent businesses, which we are very grateful for.

“Everyone has said they feel safe and the changes to the road layout to provide more space is working really well.

“There’s a really nice feel to the town at the moment and we hope more people will come out to experience it for themselves.”