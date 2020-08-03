'This is not okay' - Waterskiers films tearing along River Severn in Shrewsbury

Footage was taken of a motorised boated going at speed along the river at Shelton in Shrewsbury with two water skiers either side trying to keep balance.

Chris Bainger, technical specialist for fisheries for the Environment Agency in Shropshire, described the behaviour as showing disregard for people's safety, and warned offenders that they risk a fine.

He said: "This is not okay. It is disregard for the safety of others and wildlife. Speed limit bye-laws are applied to rivers to prevent excessive bank erosion, protect wildlife, angling and for the peaceful enjoyment open spaces.

"There are bye-law limit speeds on the rivers and they are enforced by the local authority through the magistrates’ court. Contravening a bye-law can result in a fine upon successful conviction."

During the hot weather in lockdown, several reports were made of people illegally taking part in water sports on fishing waters in Shrewsbury.

Chris Wood, secretary of Shrewsbury Anglers Club, said: "We've had people going down that stretch at Shelton in kayaks and on inflatable air beds but also on jet skis.

"There is a stretch where people go in with waders and if s jet ski or a power boat was coming at them, they wouldn't be able to get out of the way. They are breaking the law on multiple offences.

"They obviously would have parked up at Frankwell Quay so hopefully there will be CCTV of their car registration the police will see and they can investigate it.

"This is the fourth time this has happened on that stretch of water this year. Unfortunately the hot weather brings out the worst in people."