Sleuths to steam in for murder mystery aboard luxury train

A special murder mystery trip is being held aboard the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group.

A bunch of actors will perform the dastardly killing, while passengers tuck into a slap-up seven-course lunch with wine.

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “We’ve all heard of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ – now it is time for Murder on the Northern Belle.

“We think Agatha Christie would approve and it will be up to our passengers to use their little grey cells, like Hercule Poirot, to work out who was the culprit.

“Even I don’t know that, but I don’t think it was the butler what did it!”

The Northern Belle’s ornately-decorated 1930s-style Pullman carriages will be hauled by a heritage locomotive during the five-hour journey through the countryside.

Pampered

Liveried stewards will welcome passengers aboard at Shrewsbury over a red carpet and serve them with a welcome glass of champagne before lunch.

The spokesman said: “Northern Belle transports you back to the great days of rail – a time when nothing was too good for pampered passengers.

“And while it might be murder for the unlucky victim of our little play, it will be heaven for everybody else!”

Passengers will also be entertained by strolling musicians while they dine and a table conjurer will add an extra touch of magic to the day.

The Northern Belle will leave Shrewsbury station at 11am on Friday, September 25, and is scheduled to arrive back at 4pm. The fare is £275.

For further details see northernbelle.co.uk or phone 01270 899681.