Shropshire food hub’s £5,000 training boost

AICO Ltd, near Oswestry, has joined forces with Shropshire’s High Sheriff Dean Harris to support Shrewsbury Food Hub’s efforts to train the community groups it works in partnership with to support households.

The food hub collects stocks otherwise going to waste and distributes it to groups across the county for residents and service users.

The business based in Masebury Road, Morda, has been working in partnership with the High Sheriff and as a result £5,000 has been pledged to support the hub.

The funds will provide training for the community groups, which use the hub’s Food Hubsters initiative.

It is part of preparations to support more residents as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis has had a significant impact on the charity and it’s predicted there will be a 400 per cent increase in unemployment across Shropshire.

As a result the charity is working hard to ensure plans are in place to get food to those in need, as well as adapting to new ways of working.

Shrewsbury Food Hub co-founder Katy Anderson said: “Support from AICO has come at a crucial time. Surplus food leftover from supermarkets is a fantastic resource.”