Cyclists lock in to colourful security scheme

Plantlocks, which are metal planters with hoops for locking bikes, are being installed in Shrewsbury town centre. They were funded by Shropshire Council and installed by Shrewsbury Town Council, and are part of plans to encourage more people to cycle into Shrewsbury.

They are being installed at a number of points in the town centre and are designed to give cyclists the confidence to leave their bikes at a secured location - as well as providing a splash of floral colour.

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said: “We are delighted to see the Plantlocks starting to go up around town - they look fantastic and will go some way to encourage more cycling.

“The Big Town Plan partnership is committed to encouraging more cycling and walking, so people can reduce their reliance on their car or public transport.

“During the current crisis people are obviously wary about travelling in numbers on public transport so it is the ideal time to continue the efforts to get more people cycling on both a national and local level.”