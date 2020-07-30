MP calls for major upgrade to key route through county

Daniel Kawczynswki, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, is calling for a major overhaul of the A49 between Dobbies island on the edge of the town, and Church Stretton at the southern end of his constituency.

Mr Kawczynski said the road, a major link between the north and south of the county, was totally inadequate for modern traffic levels.

He said not only was it a risk to public safety, but it was also impeding the county's economy by increasing journey times.

Mr Kawczynski said he would be raising the issue with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, and planned to hold a public meeting during August to get people's views on the matter.

He said; "You get these great big juggernauts that thunder through these small Salopian villages at break-neck speed in these roads which have suffered from underinvestment.

"I think this is one of the most important arterial routes through Shropshire, and instead of having these piecemeal bits of work done here and there, it needs a major upgrade.

"The infrastructure is simply not able to cope with the increase of traffic, the A49 is a Cinderella route which I want to see given more of a priority."

Mr Kawczynksi said among other things, there needed to be more places where cars could overtake slow-moving vehicles such as tractors.

He said he was not convinced that the traffic lights which had been installed at Dobbies roundabout had done much to improve things.

Mr Kawczynski said he would be speaking to all the parish councils along the route, asking them what improvements they would like to see.

He said he would also like constituents to get in touch with their views.

"Having secured £100 million in funding, £70 million for the North-West Relief Road, and £30 million for the River Severn flooding scheme, my next priority is to get funding for the A49."

Mr Kawczynski said he also be talking to Ludlow MP Philip Dunne about the matter.

He said he hoped to hold a public meeting at Leebotwood Village Hall before Parliament resumed in September.

He urged anybody who wanted to share their thoughts on the project to contact his office on 01743 233646 or email daniel.kawczynski.mp@parliament.uk