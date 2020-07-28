Emergency services rush to crash on A5 roundabout in Shrewsbury

The incident happened near Emstrey roundabout on the A5 at around 12.30pm. The fire, ambulance and police service have been in attendance and is it not yet known whether anyone sustained serious injuries.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.48pm today, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. Crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.

"One casualty was released prior to arrival of fire service."

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 12.39pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

"One ambulance with a paramedic officer was sent to assess the occupants. The is no indication of the level of injuries at this stage."