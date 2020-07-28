Fire crews release teenager stuck in swings at Shrewsbury play park

The 15-year-old girl got stuck last night at Meadow Farm Drive park in Sundorne. Fire crews released her and gave advice. She was unhurt.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 9.29pm on Monday, July 27, we received a call reporting an incident classified as non urgent in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. One 15-year-old female released from swing using small gear.

"No medical attention was required and advice was given."

It comes after the government eased restrictions on the use of play parks. Shrewsbury Town Council has been gradually reopening play area facilities.

As of July 23, the play areas open in the town are: Ashfields, Bank Farm Road, Boiler House, Church Road, Grangefields, Greenacres, Greenfields, Kynaston Road, Little Harlescott Lane, Mary Webb, Meole Rise, Monkmoor (senior and junior), Meadow Farm Drive, Oakfield Drive, Oxon Rec, Quarry Play Area (Splashpark remains closed), Rocke Street, Roundhill Green ,Silks Meadow, Southville Close, Springfield, Stanley Lane, St Michaels, Sutton Farm, Sydney Avenue, Winterton Way and White Hart.