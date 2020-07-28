Air ambulance in Shrewsbury after man falls from ladder

Oswestry petrol station closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19
A petrol station has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Advertising
An air ambulance helicopter landed in Shrewsbury this morning after a man fell from a ladder at a pub.
Emergency services rushed to The Woodman pub in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, following the incident shortly after 9am.
The air ambulance landed at Bagley bowling green.
Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "A person has fallen from a ladder.
"One ambulance with a paramedic officer and Midlands Air Ambulance with a Merit trauma doctor are in attendance.
"We were called at 9.14am to a pub in Coton Hill in Shrewsbury."
The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.
A spokeswoman from The Woodman said she is waiting for an update from the hospital on man's condition.
Advertising
A petrol station has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Motorists escaped serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash at one of the most notorious accident black spots in Shropshire last night.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.