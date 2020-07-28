Air ambulance in Shrewsbury after man falls from ladder

Emergency services rushed to The Woodman pub in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, following the incident shortly after 9am.

The air ambulance landed at Bagley bowling green.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "A person has fallen from a ladder.

"One ambulance with a paramedic officer and Midlands Air Ambulance with a Merit trauma doctor are in attendance.

"We were called at 9.14am to a pub in Coton Hill in Shrewsbury."

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

A spokeswoman from The Woodman said she is waiting for an update from the hospital on man's condition.