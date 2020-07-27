Railway bridge plagued by pigeon mess, says MP

An MP has called for urgent action to be taken over pigeons roosting in a railway bridge, which he says are putting public safety at risk.

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he was very concerned by the amount of pigeon droppings around the bridge in Castle Foregate, next to Shrewsbury station.

Mr Kawczynski said the mess not only gave visitors a very poor first impression of the town, but the problem was now so severe it had caused constituents to slip and fall into the road.

He said while protective nets had been installed on the bridge, they were now in poor condition and no longer doing their job.

"It's the first thing you see when tourists come to visit Shrewsbury," said Mr Kawczynski.

"The bridge is totally plagued by pigeons. I have had reports of constituents falling over, badly damaging their ankles, people slipping and falling in the street in front of oncoming cars.

"It has been a problem for a long time, and needs tackling for health and safety reasons," he said.

Mr Kawczynski said he had written to both Network Rail and Shropshire Council asking for action to be taken.

A spokesman for Network Rail said he was aware of the problem, and was working with Shropshire Council to tackle the issue.

"We are aware of pigeons breaching the netting beneath the railway bridge outside Shrewsbury station," he said.

“Network Rail is working closely with Shropshire Council to identify a more effective system to replace the netting.”