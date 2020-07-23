MP calls for rethink on free TV licences

Daniel Kawczynski is one of 60 Conservative MPs who have signed a letter to BBC director-general Tony Hall asking him to reconsider the corporation's decision to means-test the concession.

As of August 1, free TV licences will only be available to those receiving pension credit.

The letter said: "Frankly, we think it is a kick in the teeth for millions of elderly people who have had a torrid time in lockdown."

It added that the decision showed how detached the BBC was from its viewers.

The new measures were due to be introduced in June, but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BBC chairman, Sir David Clementi, said it could no longer afford to waive the £157.50 annual fee for all over-75s without programmes and channels being cut.

The Prime Minister has also criticised the decision, but the BBC argued that it only became responsible for funding the scheme, which costs £35 million a month after the Government withdrew its support.

The Government said that the BBC agreed to pay for the benefit as part of its present charter.