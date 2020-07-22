Cooking oil to blame for Shrewsbury chip shop kitchen fire

Two crews from the town went to Monkmoor Fish Bar, in Monkmoor Road, at 10.40am today after oil in a fryer ignited.

But when they arrived the flames were out.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the firefighters used a specialist camera to check the equipment before departing a short time later.

Overnight crews based in Craven Arms used a bucket of water put out a rubbish bin fire, in Corvedale Road, when they were called to the area shortly after 9.10pm on Tuesday. They left the scene 20 minutes later.