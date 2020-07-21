Sports clubs taking place throughout summer holidays

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport is hosting clubs at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre and a dozen primary schools during the six-week school holidays.

Children aged between four and 11 have the chance to take part in activities including non-contact sports, team games, and arts and crafts.

Jamie Haynes, Crossbar’s Head of Education in Sport, said the company, based at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, is closely following government guidelines to make the clubs a safe environment for children.

He added that parents of children are delighted that the holiday clubs, which catered for up to 1,000 Shropshire youngsters each week last summer, are going ahead.

Jamie said: "We have been inundated with calls and emails from parents, with bookings flying in since we announced that the clubs, which are always popular, would be going ahead.

“A big thank you to all of the primary schools that we are working closely with for allowing the clubs to happen.

"It will help with the demand of child care for many parents, particularly those who are key workers, over the summer.

“We will be following all the important safety measures and guidelines, with all the necessary PPE in place to give parents reassurance.

"We are working alongside primary schools where we deliver sport across the curriculum to ensure that children are active, have fun and stay safe at our holiday clubs during the current Covid-19 pandemic.”

Social distancing will be applied, with children required to wash their hands between each activity at hand washing stations, with hand sanitiser also available.

Coaches will be able to sign children in and out of the clubs using a contactless system to make the process safer and more efficient.

All members of the Crossbar team have received training to ensure safe practice at all times, while extensive Covid-19 risk assessment is in place alongside the company's current policies adhering to Ofsted guidelines.

Summer holiday clubs will be held at Telford schools Captain Webb, Hollinswood, Lawley, Old Park, Randlay and Redhill, and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields, Radbrook and St Georges, as well as Broseley, Lilleshall and Pontesbury.

A holiday club and summer dance club will also be running at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre.

Some of the clubs, including those at London Road, will run through all six weeks of the holidays, between Monday and Friday, from this week through to Monday, August 24, with some schools hosting clubs for four of the six weeks.

Clubs will run from 8.30am to 4pm and cost £15 per day to attend. Bookings can be made via Crossbar's online booking system at www.crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk

For more details, call 01952 677965 or email admin@crossbarcoaching.com