Shropshire Archives announces phased reopening

In line with national guidance and following the results of a recent customer survey, Shropshire Council’s archives will start to reopen to the public from Wednesday July 29, 2020.

Customers will need to make a prior appointment and order documents and books a week in advance.

Access to microfiche and microfilm readers and to public computers will not be available during this first period of reopening.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Shropshire Archives has continued to deliver an online service throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, but we are thrilled to soon be in a position to welcome people back to the building.

“The health and safety of staff and customers is our top priority so measures will be in place to reassure people that they will be safe when visiting.”

From July 29 to August 14, Shropshire Archives is set to open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm.

From August 19 to September 3, it will open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the same time.

From Wednesday, September 9, bosses plan to revert to normal opening hours of Wednesdays to Fridays, 10am to 4pm. Saturday opening will also be reviewed at this point.

The phased approach will help ensure that Shropshire Archives is a safe space for all, and that the services offered can be delivered safely. It also gives bosses the opportunity to review the approach with the flexibility to adjust plans accordingly if required.

There will be limited spaces available in the archives search room and the reading room will not be open. Visitors will be asked to comply with social distancing and hygiene requirements including providing information as part of the NHS Track and Trace service.

All customers should contact archives@shropshire.gov.uk prior to visiting to discuss requirements.