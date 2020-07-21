Archery courses for beginners near Shrewsbury open and coronavirus-safe

Bowbrook Archers is running a series of beginners courses for juniors between the ages of 11 and 16, though adults are welcome to apply for the normal beginners courses which will continue to run alongside the summer activity.

Coach Tim Swane said: "Archery was one of the first outdoor sports to open and we have now devised a Covid-19-safe training programme for starting archery. All courses will use social distancing.

"Bowbrook Archers will supply all the equipment needed which will be cleaned and disinfected before and after the course. The training takes place outdoors at our own archery range near Withington.

"They will be run by licensed AGB coaches specifically trained to run these Covid-19-safe courses."

For more information and to learn about prices, email beginnerscourses@bowbrook-archers.co.uk.