Virtual golf tournament to swing into action for Africa

The Global Golf Classic will raise money for Shrewsbury-based charity Self Help Africa, which supports rural communities across the continent.

The tournament uses the 18Birdies app to allow competitors to play on different courses and see their scores ‘normalised’ for course difficulty and handicap, to produce a truly global leaderboard.

More than 40,000 courses worldwide are available on the app - including Izzy Negron-Jennings' home course of Llanymynech.

Izzy, 11, plays several times a week with both the juniors and ladies, as well as training with county coach Jason Davies. She said: “I’m excited to download the 18Birdies app and take part with friends and family and others across the world, whilst supporting the Self Help Africa’s great work."

Izzy Negron-Jennings, 11, will be taking part in the virtual golf tournament to raise money for charity

Steph Smith, fundraising officer at the charity, said: “We’re thrilled to get a rising star like Izzy on board for our virtual tournament.

"Golfers right across the county can see how their round matches up to Izzy’s and, in the process, you’ll be helping farmers in rural Africa to lift their families out of poverty. It’s a win-win for everyone.

“The beauty of this challenge is that you don’t have to travel further than your local course to compete with people around the world. We’ve already got people signed-up from Dublin and New York, but we’d love the winner to be from Shropshire."

Entry to the virtual tournament is £25 and the competition runs between July 23 and August 30. Golfers will receive a unique log-in code to the 18Birdies app, which provides entry to the tournament.

To register visit selfhelpafrica.org/uk/global-golf-classic