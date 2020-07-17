Shrewsbury landlord's pub garden is blooming marvellous

The Old Bell in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury has had impressive flower displays since green-fingered landlord Simon Perks took over eight years ago, and drinkers have been glad to return to their little spot of tranquillity since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Simon said: "When I came here the garden was quite derelict. It was really bad. I'm an avid gardener which is why I changed it all around.

"My granddad was a gardener and always used to exhibit at the flower show so it's in my blood.

"The customers love it. It used to be quite open so it was like you're having a beer at the side of the road, but now it's closed off so it feels like you're sitting in your own garden."

The stands full of colourful blooms have been painstakingly arranged by perfectionist Simon, and thankfully the sun has shone on most days since people were allowed back to pubs a couple of weeks ago.

He added: "The weather has been on our side so it's been nice to have people sat outside and keeping to the safety guidelines.

"Everyone has been keeping to restrictions. We've kept it quite simple with a one-way system and no standing at the bar.

"We've got a strong group of regular customers who have been back in force."