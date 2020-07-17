Crews called to post box fire in Shrewsbury

The incident happened on the Underdale Road junction of Bradford Street at around 8pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 8.02pm on Friday, July 17, we received a call reporting a fire classified as fire in open in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury.

"Reports were received of postbox on fire. Fire crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish fire."