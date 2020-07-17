Menu

Community sentences for pair caught dealing in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Two men caught drug dealing in Shropshire almost three years ago have been given community orders for the crimes.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Darren Flynn, 25, and Jordan Henry, 24, both from Birmingham, were caught in possession of Class A and B drugs on October 12, 2017.

The pair previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply at Shrewsbury Crown Court and were sentenced on Thursday.

While Flynn admitting an eighth offence of supplying cannabis.

Flynn, of Platt Brook Way, Sheldon, and Henry, 24, of St Giles Road, Kitts Green, were both sentenced to an 18-month community order and 25 rehabilitation activity days for the offences.

The court previously heard that the matter had taken so long to be dealt with due to "a lack of staff and too much work” in the criminal justice system.

