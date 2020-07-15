Pub and hotel plan recommended for approval

Brewery and hospitality company Marston’s is one of a group of applicants aiming to build a “family pub/restaurant” and a 39-room lodge north of Oteley Road.

Shrewsbury Town Council said it was “disappointed” by the plans, asking for “more ambitious” designs and a renewable energy system and expressing concern about the number of parking spaces.

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee will discuss the proposal when it meets on Tuesday, July 21. Planning officers recommend they vote in favour.

Their report says the one-and-a-half acre site, near the junction with Sutton Grange Drive, is approximately two kilometres south of the town centre, is currently grassland.

The land immediately to the east was subject of a separate planning application for 42 flats. This was submitted last September but later withdrawn.

If approved, the report adds, the pub would have 65 car parking spaces, while the hotel would have 32 plus 13 more “that were indicated to be shared with the adjacent residential development, as originally submitted”.

Shrewsbury Town Council discussed the first draft of the plan last summer.

Their statement then said: “The town council does not object to this application per se, but members expressed disappointment with the plans submitted for one of the major entrances to the two.”

They added they would like to see “more ambitious designs” for both buildings “to reflect the town’s diverse range of historical buildings”, and also requested renewable energy provisions.

After subsequent discussions of amended plans the town council repeated its concerns and said members “were disappointed with the reduction in the number of parking spaces” and said customers might park on nearby residential streets.

A design statement, submitted by Axiom Architects on behalf of applicants Martson’s Estates Ltd, Carter Lauren Construction Ltd and Morris Property, says: “The provision of a public house will improve the sustainability of the site and the wider community, its businesses and housing, and is within walking distance of many other commercial facilities, homes and established transport links.”

The planners’ report say the design “could be conceived as appearing a little cramped” but said tree planting and landscaping would mitigate this and concluded the development “will have no harm on the surrounding historic environment”.

The report adds that officers consider the level of parking “adequate”, and say the site is “ideally located to encourage journeys by bus and rail”.