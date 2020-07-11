Blind Tiger to continue cocktail deliveries as bar reopens

Blind Tiger, in St John's Hill, Shrewsbury, has been running a pick-up/delivery service for the last six weeks while as some lockdown restrictions still remain, and has had orders from as far as Wolverhampton and Chester.

The bar reopens on Wednesday for customers to visit, but bosses are keen to continue with deliveries and hope to go nationwide. They have had their own whisky hip flask-style bottle made.

Tom Barker, manager, said: "It's been something we've been meaning to do for some time. You can buy cartoned cocktails at the supermarket but without fresh ingredients.

Bartender Carrie Adams pours a cocktail at Blind Tiger

"We wanted to do fresh cocktails so people could have a treat at home during lockdown.

"We plan to carry on with deliveries two days a week. People will be able to order and then get their cocktails the next day.

"A lot of people have been ordering from outside of Shrewsbury. We want to go national with this. We've done a couple of test runs already."

One of the Blind Tiger cocktails which can be delivered

He added: "The idea is that people will have them for nights in, you can have people round for cocktails. We've had quite a few enquiries from people if they could borrow our bartenders for weddings.

"We need people behind the bar, but with this new system people could have cocktails at their weddings."

On the reopening, Tom said: "We've had more tables and chairs put in and set everything up so it's Covid-safe. Everyone's looking forward to it and I'm looking forward to inviting people back."