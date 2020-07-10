Menu

Drains flushed near Shrewsbury after residents smell petrol

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Firefighters resorted to flushing drains near Shrewsbury after residents smelt petrol in the area.

Crews from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended Pool Meadow Close in Bomere Heath, north of Shrewsbury, at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

Residents had reported the smell of petrol in the area which could not be accounted for.

One fire appliance was sent from Shrewsbury before crews spent about 50 minutes flushing nearby drains as a precaution due to the source not being found.

The fire service reports a "thorough check of the area could not ascertain the source", resulting in "crews flushing drains as a precaution".

The stop message was received by the fire service control room at 5.18pm.

