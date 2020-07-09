American BBQ restaurant returns after lockdown

Hickory's Smokehouse in Lower Claremont Bank is back open on Friday, having been one of many town centre businesses to take a considerable hit after the February floods and the coronavirus lockdown. The BBQ restaurant only opened in November last year.

Manager Damian Harries said: "The local community here in Shrewsbury are just amazing, From the winter floods to lockdown, we’ve all supported each other and we feel so humbled to be part of such an incredible local network.

"Opening here in Shrewsbury has been an absolute dream. The local community, our neighbours down here by the river and the whole town welcomed us so warmly. We’ve missed them all so much since we closed out doors at the end of March."

Social distancing measures have been put in place and staff have been trained to help keep people safe. It will be open from 11am every day.