League of Friends shop back open at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

During the lockdown period the ward block shop remained open for the benefit of staff, also providing an extra daily service which they could use to pre-order food hampers.

Now that restrictions have been eased and with clinics starting to re-open, the outpatients shops is back open for staff, patients and visitors.

Friends shop manager Lee Herkes said: “We have tried very hard to keep our shops open while making sure our staff and customers are as safe as possible. We have been following the strict guidelines of installing screens, wearing face masks and operating a card/contactless payment only policy as well as introducing one way systems with floor markings to remind people to social distance.

"Hearing the gratitude of hospital staff and patients using the shops make it all worthwhile and of course we wouldn’t have been able to carry on offering this service without the tremendous help from our marvellous helpers and volunteers.”

Sue Hurdiss, organising secretary of the League of Friends added: “As a charity it has been important for us to keep supporting our hospital, and during this terrible pandemic we have fast-tracked urgent requests to provide the funding for much needed equipment.This has only been possible because of the generosity and kindness of so many of our supporters and I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to everyone”