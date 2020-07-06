Shrewsbury Tree of Light service to go ahead later in the year

The date of November 29 has been announced for the service at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury.

The service will once again be hosted by the rotary clubs of Shrewsbury Severn, Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury Darwin and will be open to members of the public.

The Tree of Light has now been in operation for more than 25 years and has raised in excess of £200,000, especially taking into account gift aid revenues, for a wide variety of local charities.

Names of donors of £5 or more to sponsor a commemorative light on the tree will once again be displayed around the tree, which will be erected in the foyer of St Mary’s Church on November 23, and will remain until December 31.

The Tree of Light has a new organiser this year.

He is rotarian Mike Haw of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club who has succeeded his rotarian colleague Iain Gilmour.

One Accord have been booked for the dedication service which will be attended by the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff and Mayor.