Gang of teenagers attack man and woman in Shrewsbury

The man sustained facial injuries that needed hospital treatment after the assault at Castle Walk Recreation Ground at around 9.15pm.

The victims are in their 20s and the perpetrators are believed to be aged between 14 and 18.

West Mercia Police said that it is believed the group of attackers consisted of five males and two females.

One of the males is described as thin build, ginger hair and was wearing silver framed glasses and a white hoodie.

A second male is described as also having ginger hair with chiselled features with prominent check bones and jawline. It is thought he is about 16 years old. The third male is described as having long, straight, ginger hair and wearing a black cap and a black hoodie.

One of the females is described as between 15 and 16 years old, large build and wearing a white top. The second female was wearing denim shorts with purple hair, tied up in a ponytail.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 904s 240520 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.