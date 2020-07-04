Cheers! Pubs welcome back first customers

The easing of government restrictions meant licensees could welcome back drinkers to Shropshire's exceptional array of hostelries but, as with many things these days, there are changes to get used to.

The experience of buying a pint on a Saturday afternoon at The Wild Pig in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, took on a somewhat more formal procedure than the usual routine of piling in among hordes of Salopians and jostling ones way to the bar for a pre-match pint before a Shrewsbury Town game.

Now drinkers queue up before doorman Neil Matthews, who directs them first to a table with hand sanitiser and a sign in sheet, on which customers must write their details for Covid-19 track and trace purposes.

Every step of the way to the bar is marked out by tape spaced by 2m and, much like in supermarkets and banks, people must wait before stepping forward. Bar staff then take your order before bringing it to your table. There is a complete one-way system to lead you to either an inside seat or outside into the large beer garden area.

For your first pint in three months it's quite the novelty, and having drinks brought to your table adds a continental touch that many may not get to enjoy for while, given rules surrounding holidays. The buzz of cheerful energy among drinkers was as palpable as the pints being sunk.

Rob Baker was one of the first through the doors. The bricklayer felt that the system in place at The Wild Pig is pretty straightforward to follow and people should be comfortable with it, given similar measures have been in place in supermarkets and other shops.

"I think were more or less used to it now," he added. "They've had it in the shops. Whether people stick to it after three or four pints is another question. I've got to be on my best behaviour today because I've got to go to a barbecue in a bit."

Louella Hartshorn popped in for a pint with her dad David. She said: "It's nice to be back and to have a bit more normality. We're local to Meole so it's nice to be able to come and see people again.

"It seems like it's been set up well and they show you the way to go round. We thought we'd just come and test the waters today."

James Hopkins, manager at The Wild Pig, admitted he was a bit apprehensive at reopening on a Saturday, but was pleased with how well it went.

"I'm chuffed to be back and everyone's been having a great time," he said. "A lot of the people we've had in have been the regulars so they've been abiding by the rules and socially distancing. It appears everyone is following the guidelines. I think a lot of people have missed the pub.

"The regulars are really chuffed to be back. Because of social media, we've been able to stay in touch. We've not been putting as much on there as usual, but people couldn't wait to see us back and have been desperate for it to open, which is nice."

To best cater for regulars, The Wild Pig adopted a first come, first served system, rather than doing ticketing like a lot of town centre venues. There have been lots of things for James and his team to consider ahead of the grand reopening.

"We've only got capacity for 80 people now with social distancing, compared with 300 we'd normally have on a weekend. It's difficult because our bills will be the same. It's alright having a £2,500 electric bill when you've got 300 customers, but it won't change now we'll have less.

"Losing the football as well is a massive blow to us. We have to be careful because you can't have big groups of lads all congregating around a TV screen. We'll lose a lot from Shrewsbury Town games as well. We're the pub that most people go to before the game, and the club advertises us as the pub for away fans as well. The away fans use the function room and the Shrewsbury fans use the main pub so it splits in two.

"But you've got to be positive about it and I'm really glad to be open again."