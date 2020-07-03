School receives cash boost for kitchen upgrade

Shrewsbury Academy has received capital funding from the Department for Education to make some infrastructure upgrades to the school.

The money will be used to install a new kitchen and catering area as well as an upgrade to the power supply.

David O’Toole, who is interim headteacher after the recent departure of Jon Arnold, said: “This funding will support the continued growth and development of Shrewsbury Academy and provide much needed improvements to the current facility. We are working hard to transform this school to become the local school of choice for the young people in Shrewsbury.’’

Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, added: ‘‘The funding marks the next stage in the development of Shrewsbury Academy. Working together, we will ensure that an excellent education in great facilities takes place for the children of Shropshire and this remains our number one priority. Mr O’Toole and I are committed to empowering teachers and their communities to be the best they can be and to provide the best facilities for the young people in our Trust."