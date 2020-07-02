Shrewsbury jewellery shop raises funds for Samaritans

E&J Jewellers, in Wyle Cop, has been organising the competition for three years.

Local shops are encouraged to take part by carving pumpkins and putting up themed window displays, with a cup given to the winner.

Last year, Shrewsbury Mayor Phil Gillam came along to judge the contest and in return Jeanette Sherry, who owns the jewellers, decided to raise money to support his chosen charity – Shrewsbury Samaritans.

The shop, which has now reopened after being closed due to the pandemic, has been collecting donations from customers in a tin since November and has raised £128.85.

Owner Jeanette Sherry shows the money to mayor Phil Gillam as a ‘thank you’ for judging the pumpkin contest last year

Jeanette said: "If we did a small job for them we would ask them to put a donation in the box.

"People have been generous. As well as coins, there's £60 worth of notes in £5 and £10.

"I think it's brilliant. We've also got a collection tin for the air ambulance so customers could choose which charity they wanted to support.

"A big thank you to all of them for their support."