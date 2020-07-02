Bus lane closure for social distancing to continue

Shropshire Council's trial suspension of the bus lane in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, was put in place to provide more room for pedestrians.

It is one of many measures put in place around the town, and across the county, to aid social distancing and enable people to safely visit Shropshire’s market towns.

The lane has already been closed since June 15 under an Emergency Traffic Order, but an Experimental Traffic Order which enables the scheme to stay in place is set to come into effect next Monday.

Under the scheme, the bus lane will be suspended from the Castle Street/Pride Hill junction, to the Castle Street/Chester Street junction to provide additional footpath width for pedestrian use.

Three pay and display parking bays will be loading only at any time, but the existing loading and disabled bays towards the top of the road will remain.

Due to safety concerns and retention of access for loading requirements the council says it will not be possible to provide a contraflow cycle lane as originally hoped.

The works will be carried out by Traffix with monitoring carried out by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.