Shrewsbury Flower Show goes online with virtual event

The show, one of the biggest events in the summer calendar in Shropshire, was to be held over the weekend of August 14 and 15. But it was one of many events to fall victim to the virus, with organisers cancelling in April due to uncertainty over social distancing and the lifting of lockdown.

Now they are planning for a Virtual Flower Show over the same weekend, and are inviting traders and exhibitors who would have been involved this year to take part.

Event administrator Kaye Strausse said: "The event will be on Facebook and Instagram - a few mentions on Twitter too. Anyone wanting to get involved can have a link to their website via our website, where we will have a dedicated page with information, pictures, videos etc. If you want to run any offers, and include a code, then that would also be acceptable.

"If you wish to submit videos or photos then you will need to make your video/photo landscape with some interesting detail, for example, showing yourself crafting something, or planting/displaying.

"The deadline for getting a video/photos and any further information to me is Monday, July 13. We will use the contact and description information you provided on your application form but if you would prefer we use other information then please include this in your email reply.

"We hope you will join us for the 'Virtual Show' and I look forward to your email reply in the near future."

Anyone who would like to be involved can email Kaye on office@shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk