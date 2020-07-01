Menu

Men arrested in Shrewsbury and Birmingham charged on alleged drugs offences

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Three people were arrested in connection with an alleged class A drugs conspiracy.

Police executed a drugs warrant at Pool Rise in Shrewsbury, which saw a 36-year-old man and a youth arrested.

Dean Bailey, 36, of Pool Rise, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday and was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The youth has been released pending further investigation.

The warrant was a joint operation with Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team and the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), which saw ROCU officers also arrest a man in Birmingham.

Shakib Miah, 28, of Wednesbury Road in Walsall, was arrested and appeared in court alongside Bailey to face the same charge.

Class A drugs, cash, phones and other property was recovered from the property at Pool Rise.

