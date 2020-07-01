Man arrested over £1.6 million cannabis farm found at former Shrewsbury nightclub

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Kent last night on suspicion of being concerned in selling cannabis.

It follows a police operation last October when officers uncovered a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £1.2 to £1.6 million at the old Liquid Diva nightclub in Shrewsbury's town centre.

Earlier this year five warrants were carried out in Shrewsbury and Birmingham, with three people arrested.

DS Andy Chatting, from the Local Organised Crime Team, said: “This was a large scale cannabis farm that has already seen a number of people arrested after warrants were carried out earlier this year.

“Keeping our communities safe is our priority and we will continue to take the necessary action against all of those suspected of being involved in this type of serious and organised crime.”