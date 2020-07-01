Menu

Advertising

Man arrested over £1.6 million cannabis farm found at former Shrewsbury nightclub

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A man has been arrested hundreds of miles away in connection with a cannabis farm found at a disused Shrewsbury nightclub.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Kent last night on suspicion of being concerned in selling cannabis.

It follows a police operation last October when officers uncovered a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £1.2 to £1.6 million at the old Liquid Diva nightclub in Shrewsbury's town centre.

Earlier this year five warrants were carried out in Shrewsbury and Birmingham, with three people arrested.

DS Andy Chatting, from the Local Organised Crime Team, said: “This was a large scale cannabis farm that has already seen a number of people arrested after warrants were carried out earlier this year.

“Keeping our communities safe is our priority and we will continue to take the necessary action against all of those suspected of being involved in this type of serious and organised crime.”

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News