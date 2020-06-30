Advertising
Firefighters tackle blaze in garden of Shrewsbury home
Firefighters dealt with a small blaze involving decking and garden furniture at a Shrewsbury property in the early hours of the morning.
A crew was called to an address in Abingdon Road just before 1.20am today.
They used a hose reel jet and a thermal image camera whilst dealing with the incident.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was believed to have been caused accidentally.
