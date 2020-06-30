Menu

Advertising

Firefighters tackle blaze in garden of Shrewsbury home

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Firefighters dealt with a small blaze involving decking and garden furniture at a Shrewsbury property in the early hours of the morning.

A crew was called to an address in Abingdon Road just before 1.20am today.

They used a hose reel jet and a thermal image camera whilst dealing with the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was believed to have been caused accidentally.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News