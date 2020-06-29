Menu

Shropshire Archives launches survey in preparation for reopening

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The group behind preserving the county's history is lobbying residents on the best way to reopen

Shropshire Archives has launched a questionnaire as part of its consideration on the best and safest way of welcoming people back to its libraries in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury.

The information point usually receives about 6,000 visitors per year with many more using online and telephone services, but has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Shropshire Council, which runs the archives, said: "During the coronavirus pandemic, we've been accessible online, and staff have been answering queries.

"We're now keen to welcome people back, to visit us onsite and make use of more of the resources we have available.

"We'll be making some changes to ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors.

"To help us prepare for our reopening, we have a few questions.

"We'd like to understand how you'd like to use Shropshire Archives over the coming months whilst we continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to learn of any concerns you may have so that we can put measures in place to make you feel more comfortable using our services."

Running until July 9, the survey is available at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/shropshire-archives-reopening-survey/

Shropshire Archives preserves and makes accessible documents, books, maps, photographs, plans and drawings relating to the county, past and present.

Reporter

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

