Shrewsbury Rotary club looking for members to expand fundraising

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club raises money in a variety of ways, from its Santa Sleigh and Tree of Light, in support of local causes.

Through people currently on furlough and those performing key tasks for the benefit of society, the club is anxious to attract new members who fulfil its own long-standing objectives.

President Fred McDonogh said: “The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise to encourage and foster an opportunity for service.

“In the current coronavirus pandemic, this principle developed over the years has never been more poignant or relevant.

“We channel our commitment to service to find ways of improving the quality of life for people in their communities and to serve the public interest.

“We provide a golden opportunity for people with a strong, common purpose and direction to serve as a foundation for our relationships with each other and the action we take in the community.”

For further information contact Mr McDonogh on 01743 362537.