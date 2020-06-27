New vegan shop opens in Shrewsbury

The Vegan Hub opened its doors yesterday the The Parade Shopping Centre.

Owners Michelle D'Arcy Jewell and Kyah Phoenix Russell also run events in Shropshire under their company name The Two Vegans.

The pair have 30 years of experience as vegans between them.

Kyah said: “Michelle and I have been running vegan events together for a few years now and we felt that our next step was to open a fully vegan shop. We felt that it was time for Shropshire to have a one-stop shop for everything vegan.

Michelle added: “Unfortunately the opening of the shop had to be delayed for two months because of lockdown, but that has given us extra time to source some fabulous items to sell. We are so excited to bring lots of different vegan products to Shrewsbury.”

They will be selling a range of items from vegan artisan cheese to vegan belts and purses.

Kyah added: “We are really excited to be opening the shop. We want to work with as many local vegan producers as possible. We both believe in the ethos of buy local.”

Michelle says “Our aim for the shop was not just to be a place to get great products but also to be able to ask questions and get advice about going vegan.

"Our long-term plan is to make the shop a place where people can drop in for a chat and build a community. We are also planning to have events like vegan cheese tasting and pop up events from local producers’ in store.”